Six people have been hospitalized and one has died due to an outbreak of Legionnaires’ Disease confirmed by Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) today.

It said that that 22 cases have been attached to the outbreak – with most cases living or working within five kilometers of one another in the southeast side of the city.

Legionnaires disease is a respiratory illness caused by Legionella bacteria, with symptoms of high fever, chills, dry cough, shortness of breath and potential for pneumonia. Symptoms usually begin within two to ten days of exposure.

The bacteria is found naturally in the environment, usually in water like hot tubs, plumbing systems or pats of an air conditioning system. If the bacteria become airborne and are inhaled by humans, it can cause Legionnaires Disease, although most people exposed will not become ill. Older people, or individuals with compromised immune systems are at greater risk for developing severe symptoms.

Legionella is not transmissible from person to person, through public water, or through contaminated food.

MLHU is working with Public Health Ontario to identify the source of the outbreak, however it’s likely that the investigation will be lengthy due to the sheer volume of potential sources.

At this time, MLHU is not recommending any changes of behaviour for the public, however it did caution that all cooling equipment should be regularly maintained and sanitized as per manufacturers instructions to prevent future outbreaks.