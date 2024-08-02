LONDON
London

    • Thames Centre collision results in serious injuries

    (Source: OPP) (Source: OPP)
    Middlesex OPP were on the scene of a two vehicle collision this afternoon that resulted in life threatening injuries for one driver.

    Police, EMS and fire services were on the scene at the intersection of Putnam Road, and Cromarty Drive.

    The injured driver was transported to hospital for treatment. 

