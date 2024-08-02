Complainants testify at criminal harassment case surrounding drag queen story time event

Two male complainants testified on Friday that they both feared for their safety and the safety of their children when they entered a drag queen story time event at the Parkhill Public Library on April 29, 2023.

The pair who cannot be identified told the court that they were confronted by protesters holding signs with one reading, “Kill Pedophiles.”

“There was a potential life threat to us at that moment, that’s how I felt,” said one of the witnesses. “I feared for my children, it was not a safe environment for them…I felt violated.”

The court heard that there was a verbal exchange between the protesters and those going into for the story time event however it didn’t escalate to anything physical.

After investigating the case police charged Bubba Pollock, 35 of West Lorne, and he has plead not guilty to a single count of criminal harassment.

The Crown wrapped up its case after the two complainants testified and the defence did not call any evidence.

The matter has now been put over until August 8 to set a date for closing submissions.