How much more time and money will repairs to city hall require? That’s being kept under wraps for now

Costly repairs that have kept the front entrance of London city hall closed for five months are now confirmed to be behind schedule, but city staff aren’t saying by how much.

Initially, a repair to the building’s front canopy included installing a new aluminum soffit, performing asbestos abatement, and replacing some leaking mechanical equipment.

The $338,700 repair began on March 11 with a completion date of July 31.

Civic Administration now confirms in a statement that the work is, “delayed due to unforeseen repairs needed to the front canopy that could only be identified once construction started.”

The statement does not directly respond to CTV News’ request for an updated cost estimate and completion date.

It reads, “More information on a new anticipated date of completion and any additional costs will be shared in an upcoming report to Council.”

Visitors to city hall will continue to be directed to use the back door while plywood cladding blocks access to the area under repair.

“It's kind of hard to miss the big gray box in front of (the building),” said Londoner Tomas Lopez after visiting city hall on Friday. “I wasn't sure where to go in, and I had to go around the entire building just to be told, you can come in through the back.”

The city hall building will turn 53 years old in September.

Recently, council decided that its Master Accommodation Plan to address the municipality’s future office space needs will focus on renovating and expanding on the existing city hall campus at 300 Dufferin Avenue rather than search for a new property.

City staff have not indicated when council can expect to receive the report updating the soffit repair’s cost and timeline.