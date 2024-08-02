Third suspect identified in downtown London shooting investigation

London police have identified a third suspect in relation to last weekend’s downtown shooting.

Tristan Omari King-Wilson, 23, of London has been charged with attempted murder, discharge of a firearm, and use of a firearm during commission of an indictable offense. His current whereabouts are unknown.

This is in addition to two individuals that are still at large identified by police earlier this week, Mohamed Sail and Dean Robert Dickieson.

All three individuals are considered armed and dangerous, if you see them do not approach them and call 9-1-1 immediately.