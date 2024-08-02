Sarnia boater charged after passenger falls overboard near Bluepoint

On July 26, just after 6 p.m., OPP received a call about a boater that had fallen overboard near Bluepoint.

A mayday call over marine radio alerted a nearby civilian, who quickly jumped to assist.

The person was rescued by the civilian and brought ashore before emergency services arrived.

OPP and Anishinabek Police Service officers ensured that the boater was unharmed, however as a result of an investigation, the boat’s operator was charged.

A 29-year-old of Sarnia has been charged with failure to have proof of competency aboard the craft, and operating their vessel with safety equipment not in good working order.

OPP issued a reminder to all boat operators to ensure that they have proper life saving equipment on board (as is required).