LONDON
London

    • Pedestrian dead after being struck on Highway 402

    (CTV News file image) (CTV News file image)
    Share

    A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 402 in Lambton County.

    Around 10:25 p.m. on Thursday, OPP were called to the eastbound lanes of the 402 at Highway 40 south in Sarnia.

    According to police, a vehicle struck a pedestrian who was then taken to hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

    Police continue to investigate and are still trying to identify the deceased and notify next of kin.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lambton OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion Royal retreat: Who's in and who's out at Balmoral Castle this summer?

    Balmoral Castle, nestled in the heart of Scotland's picturesque Aberdeenshire, has long been a cherished retreat for the Royal Family, is being open to the public for the first time in history. CTV's royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the history of this storied retreat as well as royals who will -- and won't -- make an appearance there this summer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News