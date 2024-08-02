Pedestrian dead after being struck on Highway 402
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 402 in Lambton County.
Around 10:25 p.m. on Thursday, OPP were called to the eastbound lanes of the 402 at Highway 40 south in Sarnia.
According to police, a vehicle struck a pedestrian who was then taken to hospital where they were pronounced deceased.
Police continue to investigate and are still trying to identify the deceased and notify next of kin.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lambton OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.
