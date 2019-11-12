Featured
Crash near LHSC takes out pole, one person arrested
London Hydro works to replace the damaged hydro pole near LHSC.
LONDON - An early morning crash near London Health Sciences Centre Victoria Campus has had long lasting effects for drivers on Tuesday.
The crash reportedly occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Wellington Road when a pickup truck lost control striking a hydro pole and the fencing at the hospital.
The driver fled on foot before being tracked down by the K9 unit and arrested. He remains in custody.
The northbound lanes of Wellington remain closed between Commissioners and Baseline Roads while crews repair the hydro lines.
No injuries were reported.