LONDON, ONT. -- London’s so-called street preachers will be back in court April 14 for a Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms challenge.

Steven Ravbar and Matthew Carapella have launched a constitutional challenge over their freedom of expression.

The challenge comes before the pair's May 29 trial on mischief charges. Both are charged with mischief relating to religious property.

They are also facing charges under London's nuisance bylaw.