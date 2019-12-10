LONDON, ONT. -- There’s a twist in the trial of London’s so-called “street preachers.”

Two men are facing a number of charges under the city’s recently amended public nuisance bylaw.

Steven Ravbar and Matthew Carapella are seeking to launch a constitutional challenge on Tuesday, saying the bylaw violates their freedom of speech.

Ravbar and Carapella are representing themselves during these proceedings and Justice Ralph Cotter spent much of the morning walking them through procedural issues that they need to be aware of during the process.

The two men are facing a total of 18 charges each. All of the charges were read out in court as the hearing got underway.

Most of the charges were filed under a recently added section of the public nuisance bylaw.

The amendment, introduced just over a year ago, states “No person shall, in a public place, unnecessarily interfere with another person's use and enjoyment of the public place by using abusive or insulting language as a personal invective.”

More to come on the proceedings.