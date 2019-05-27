

CTV London





London's infamous street preachers made a brief court appearance Monday.

Steven Ravbar and Matthew Carapella were in attendance to answer to a criminal charge of mischief relating to religious property.

On April 7, the pair allegedly interrupted a service at Elmwood Avenue Presbyterian Church and harassed female parishioners.

In March Ravbar and Carapella were charged with five counts each of violating the city's public nuisance bylaw.

City hall has received dozens of harassment complaints regarding the pair.