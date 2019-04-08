

CTV London





Two London men, also known as street preachers, are facing charges after a church service was interrupted.

At about 11:20 a.m. Sunday morning, two men were inside of a church on Elmwood Avenue, when they allegedly began yelling at female parishioners, disturbing the service.

The London Police Service was contacted, however the two men left prior to police arrival.

At about 7 p.m. last night, two men were located and arrested.

As a result of the investigation, Steven Ravbar, 50, and Matthew Anthony Carapella, 32, both of London, have been jointly charged with mischief relating to religious property, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

Both accused are expected to appear in London court on May 27, in relation to the charges.

In March, Ravbar and Carapella were charged with five counts each of violating the city's public nuisance bylaw.

So far this year city hall has received over 75 complaints regarding the men.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.