A pair of street preachers are now facing charges under the new public nuisance bylaw.

Bylaw officers charged Steven Ravbar and Matthew Carapella with five counts each of violating the city's public nuisance bylaw on Friday.

So far this year city hall has received over 75 complaints regarding the men.

They will appear in front of a judge to answer to the charges.

If convicted, they could face a fine of $10,000 per offence.

The City of London amended its public nuisance bylaws in 2018.

Under the act, "No person shall, in a Public Place, unnecessarily interfere with another person’s use and enjoyment of the Public Place by using abusive or insulting language as a personal invective."

