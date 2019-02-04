

Bryan Bicknell, CTV London





London city bylaw enforcement officials are investigating after receiving several complaints Friday from citizens who believe they were harassed by so-called street preachers.

It comes after a pair of men were spotted at locations downtown wearing placards with language some felt was provocative, and engaging passers-by.

One woman, who didn’t want to provide her name, told CTV News the men told her she will not go to heaven because she was wearing pants, and not a dress.

She said the exchange made her angry.

The latest complaints come just months after city council approved amendments to the city’s nuisance bylaw, to include incidents in which someone is engaged in a negative manner on the street.

Bylaw enforcement manager Orest Katolyk says a charge under the nuisance bylaw falls under the provincial offences act, and would be handled by the courts.