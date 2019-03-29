

CTV London





City bylaw officials say they've now received well over 100 complaints about London's infamous ‘street preachers’ so far this year.

They're asking the public to keep the calls coming in if they feel their enjoyment of public spaces has been interfered with.

Last week Steven Ravbar and Matthew Carapella were charged with five counts under the city's updated public nuisance bylaw.

But that hasn't stopped them from calling out passersby, particularly women, about their clothing and hair - or their occupation, on London's streets.

The two have a court date next month. The maximum fine they could receive is $10,000 for each count.

Orest Katolyk, London’s chief bylaw enforcement officer, says they're trying to streamline complaints about the pair.

So they're asking people to email all concerns to enforcement@london.ca or call 519 661-4660 during business hours and each will be evaluated for future actions.

Katolyk adds, “We understand that there's freedom of speech in Canada, however being called a whore because you're wearing pants, because you're wearing makeup, we feel would fall into this category of public nuisance.”