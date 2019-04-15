

CTV London





London's so-called 'street preachers' made a court appearance on Monday.

Their brief appearance was to set a court date for the provincial offences they face under the city's updated nuisance bylaw.

The bylaw takes into consideration whether someone's enjoyment of public spaces has been interfered with.

Steven Ravbar and Matthew Carapella are facing five charges related to dozens of complaints about their behaviour.

The court set a judicial pre-trial date for May 30.

If convicted, the men could face a fine of $10,000 per offence.

Ravbar and Carapella are also facing a criminal charge of mischief relating to religious property after allegedly yelling at female parishoners and disturbing a service in an Elmwood Avenu church on April 7.