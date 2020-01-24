LONDON, ONT. -- London's infamous street preachers were arrested in Kingston, Ont. after apparently having taken their act on the road.

Steven Ravbar and Matthew Carapella were arrested Thursday afternoon in near Queen's University.

They were both charged with causing a disturbance by shouting - a Criminal Code charge.

The pair were released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Here in London the two men are facing numerous charges under the city's public nuisance bylaw, as well as Criminal Code charges.

They are set to appear in court in May for criminal mischief charges.