

CTV London





The man charged with causing an indignity to a body in connection with human remains found near Port Burwell, Ont. has been released from custody.

Samuel Waters, 22, of Jarvis, Ont. was released primarily due to his lack of a criminal record.

He was releasd on a $3,500 no-deposit bail with one surety, and conditions not to be in Elgin County except to see his lawyer or appear in court, turn in his passport, remain in Ontario and possess no weapons, though he can use the tools of his work.

The court also listed a number of people with whom he is not to have contact.

He agreed to abide by all of the terms laid out by Justice of the Peace Gordon Chaput.

The remains were found on May 6 in what's believed to be a fridge or freezer on the bluffs near Lake Erie.

So far, Waters is the only person charged in connection with the case.

Police have not released any details on the cause of death or the identity of the deceased in the case, but have maintained there is no risk to public safety.

A publication ban has been put in place on the evidence discussed in court on Wednesday.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on June 26.