

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Residents living near the Grand River in Brantford were being asked to leave their homes immediately Wednesday morning due to high water levels which prompted a state of emergency in the city.

City officials said evacuations were mandatory” in a section of the Eagle Place neighbourhood in the city’s south end, as well as the Holmedale and Old West Brant neighbourhoods.

Police officers were going door-to-door in Eagle Place, visiting homes where evacuations were encouraged and warning residents about the potential danger. Specific streets affected in that neighbourhood, according to the city, included Foster Street, Cayuga Street, Aberdeen Avenue, Strathcona Avenue, Pontiac Street, Tecumseh Street, Ontario Street, Port Street, Eagle Avenue, Robertson Avenue and Baldwin Avenue.

The Woodman Park Community Centre at 491 Grey Street was set up as an emergency shelter for people with nowhere else to go.

According to Grand River Conservation Authority data, flows through Brantford peaked at more than 3,000 cubic metres per second around 8:30 a.m.

During the 1974 flood – generally considered one of the worst in the Grand’s history – flows in Brantford topped out at 1,800 cubic metres per second.

A number of major roads in the city were closed Wednesday morning due to the high water levels, including the Lorne Bridge along Colborne Street, Veterans Memorial Parkway, Gilkison Road and Grand River Avenue.

The latest information on the city's response to the flooding can be found on the city's website.