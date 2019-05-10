

Ontario provincial police have made an arrest in relation to a case of human remains found near Port Burwell.

The development comes just two days after OPP warned their investigation could take months.

Samuel Waters, 22, of Norfolk County is facing a charge of indignity to human remains.

Police have not revealed anything further, and have not said what the cause of death is.

On Monday word spread that human remains had been discovered in a fridge or freezer on the bluffs along Lake Erie, near Port Burwell.

A large police presence was in the area and a helicopter was seen removing the fridge and remains on two separate trips.

Police continue to say there's no risk to public safety.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court in St. Thomas on May 15.