OPP are investigating after a report that human remains had been found in an area east of Port Burwell, Ont.

Provincial police are saying little else about a heavy police presence that began Monday night.

A command centre was set up and several cruisers along with a forensics van were seen in the area of Lakeshore Line near Clarke Road.

Police say that there is no threat to public safety.

Elgin County OPP are working with the Office of the Chief Coroner on the investigation.

An increased police presence is expected to continue in the area for some time.