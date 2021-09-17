Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole speaks in London, Ont.

London, Ont. -

With the election just days away, leader of the Conservatives, Erin O’Toole, made a visit to London Friday.

Speaking at a private event at the Bellamere Winery, O'Toole was the latest federal leader to visit the region.

He continued to call out the Liberals as he addressed local candidates and the media.

"Mr. Trudeau will focus on his protestors...More of the same with Mr. Trudeau or real change and ethical government with the Conservatives."

He also spoke on losing votes to the PPC saying, "Any other choice is actually a vote for Mr. Trudeau."

The leaders are likely to have their eyes on London-West as a potential riding that could be up for grabs after Liberal MP Kate Young announced she would not be running in the election.

While the Liberals have held the riding since 2015, prior to that it was long held by Ed Holder for the Conservatives.

Since then Holder has gone on to become London’s mayor.

O’Toole’s Conservatives will be looking to take the riding back in this election.

Earlier this week Jagmeet Singh visited the area also in the hopes of swaying voters away from the Liberals, while Maxime Bernier also made a campaign stop urging voters to choose the PPC.

- With files from CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell