

Gerry Dewan , CTV London





Listowel golfer Corey Conners is in position for another Top 10 finish, this time at the PGA’s BMW Championship just outside of Chicago.

Conners is tied for 6th at 12-under par heading into the final round Sunday.

But it won’t be easy to catch the leader. Justin Thomas shot an 11-under 61 in Round 3 and sits at 21-under, well ahead of the pack.

Earlier in the season Conners picked up his first PGA Tour victory, winning the Valero Texas Open. That win allowed him to play in this year’s Masters in April, where he finished tied for 46th.