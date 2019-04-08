

The Associated Press





Corey Conners, of Listowel, won the Texas Open for his first PGA Tour title and a spot in the Masters.

The first Monday qualifier to win on the tour in nine years, the Canadian birdied three of the final five holes for his second straight 6-under 66 and a two-stroke victory over Charley Hoffman.

"No more Monday qualifying," Conners said. "That's the best deal from this. Amazing. It's a dream come true. It won't be as stressful on Mondays."

Conners finished at 20-under 268 at TPC San Antonio. Hoffman, the 2016 Texas Open winner, had weekend rounds of 64 and 67.

Folks in Listowel are over the moon about his big win.

At the Listowel Golf Club, Conners' home course, Brendan Parsons said win was unbelievable. “Our feet haven’t quite touched the floor yet. It’s unbelievable,” he said.

At the Back 9 indoor golf club in Listowel, where Conners sometimes practices, a group of golfers including his grandfather marvelled at their native son.

“He held it together and we’re so proud of him,” said Corey’s grandfather, John Conners.

Jim Stewart said, “My wife and I had tears in our eyes watching him come up the 18th hole. It was so exciting.”

- With files by Scott Miller / CTV London