MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The City of London unveiled its modified summer day camp program on Wednesday.

There will be 13 camps offered, starting July 13 and July 20, at Storbybook Gardens and city community centres.

Guidelines set by the province to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including physical distancing and group size restrictions, will be followed.

According to the city, campers will enjoy "active and quiet games, arts and crafts, nature-based and outdoor activities among smaller camper groups of eight."

Mayor Ed Holder said in a statement, “While summer day camps will look a little different this year, kids can look forward to a fun and memorable summer day camp experience.”

Sessions will run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday and will be available for kids ages four to 12, and special needs youth ages 12 to 21. No extended hours will be available.

Cheryl Smith, managing director of Neighbourhood, Children and Fire Services for the city, added, “We know how important summer day camps are to children and families...Staff have been working to adapt some of the existing camp activities and develop new experiences for camp participants this year.”

The limited spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis and registration begins Monday at 8:30 a.m.

Parents can register a number of ways: