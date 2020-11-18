LONDON, ONT. -- City Hall is looking for input from London residents as it develops a green bin garbage program - and it expects to compete for your attention this winter.

Curbside collection of organic waste will start in the second half of 2022.

Public input will be gathered starting at the end of this November, after an eight month delay caused by the pandemic.

City Hall wants to hear about the design of bins, which materials should be composted and whether the remaining garbage not placed in blue boxes and green bins could be collected bi-weekly instead of weekly.

Expect the online surveys to be well-advertised as it will coincide with the busy holiday season.

Councillor Shawn Lewis says, “Where a lot of people are at home, where a lot of people are worried about the holidays, where people are worried about COVID, we really need to do an active push-out to solicit that feedback. It’s not going to be enough to just have the passive website hoping people will come to it.”