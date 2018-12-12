

Bryan Bicknell, CTV London





Which is the greater sin, and which is the lesser evil? Parking your vehicle in a traffic lane, in a bike lane, or on a sidewalk?

According to city hall, parking over a sidewalk will net you a fine of $60, while parking in a traffic lane will cost you $55. But parking in a bicycle lane will only cost you $40.

But the differences in penalties may soon be gone.

Next week city council will vote on a recommendation from the Corporate Services Committee to adjust all such fines to $60.

Councillor Elizabeth Peloza pointed out the historical discrepancies after she says she heard from the cycling community during her campaign.

She says many told her they felt they were being treated like second-class citizens.

It’s part of an ongoing struggle for space on our roadways as city hall moves to keep up with people’s changing needs when it comes to getting around.