

Daryl Newcombe, CTV London





Police and other agencies are ramping up efforts to crack down on men who buy sex, but a City of London bylaw is standing in the way of a public awareness program aimed at human trafficking.

To get the message directly to men visiting London to buy sex, a sign is being proposed for installation at all 10 of the Highway 401 off-ramps into the city.

It’s supported by the London Abused Women's Centre (LAWC), Youth Opportunities Unlimited, the Salvation Army and the London Police Service.

But London bylaws put tough restrictions on installing signs in the municipal right of way next to the road.

Megan Walker, executive director of the LAWC explains, “They say you can’t, the public can't, use that as a space for signage of this sort.”

In a statement city hall explains third-party signs in road allowances are limited to "signs that are related to traffic, and to signs belonging to businesses that own adjacent property. These limitations are in place for good reason they help ensure road safety by maintaining visibility and they also avoid sign pollution."

But there are already exceptions in the municipal right of way on Wellington Road, for MADD Canada and directing drivers to Boler Mountain.

Walker is already pursuing a bylaw exemption for the signs, and the LAWC is offering to cover the costs of the signs and their installation.

“We have left a message to meet with the mayor to discuss it and sent an email to the city manager explaining the issue.”

As an alternative, the city is offering to include the message on several electronic signs in the city.

Highway 401 also passes through the riding of Ontario Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek.

CTV News asked his office about the possibility of installing the signs on Ministry of Transportation land closer to the off ramps.

Yurek’s press secretary Andrew Buttigieg writes in an email:

"The ministry is actively reviewing the Corridor Signing Policy to potentially provide additional signing opportunities. As part of the review, the ministry will consider opportunities for increased public messaging"