Featured
Child seriously injured in incident in Chatsworth
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 5:04PM EDT
Grey Bruce OPP are investigating after a three-year-old child was seriously injured at a rural property in the Township of Chatsworth.
Emergency responders were called to a location on Sideroad 3 around noon on Saturday.
The child was then transported to hospital by air ambulance for treatment.
Police say the incident involved farm machinery being operated by a resident.
The investigation continues.