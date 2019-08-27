Lambton County OPP say the Criminal Investigation Branch has been brought in to investigate after a baby found in medical distress last week died in hospital on Monday.

Emergency responders were called to an address on Cameron Street in St. Clair Township shortly before 1 p.m. on Aug. 20 for a two-month-old in medical distress.

The child was transported to hospital by paramedics, but died less than a week later.

As a result, the circumstances of the death are being investigated under the OPP's Criminal Investigation Branch with assistance from Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing and police say the identity of the deceased is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.