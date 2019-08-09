

CTV London





A farmer from the Owen Sound area has received a suspended sentence in the accidental death of his four-year-old son nearly a year ago.

Emanuel Bauman was found guilty of criminal negligence causing death in the accident that killed his son.

The four-year-old fell out of the bucket of the farm equipment Bauman was operating on Aug. 31, 2018 and later died of his injuries.

Bauman was eventually charged nearly two months after the incident.

The conviction is believed to be a legal first in Canada, leaving community members wondering if the law has gone too far in charging him.

Bauman's sentence also includes three years of probation.