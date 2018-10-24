Featured
Man charged in connection to boy's farming-incident death
CTV London
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 1:11PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 24, 2018 1:15PM EDT
Grey County OPP have charged a man following a four year old's death earlier this summer.
On August 31, the boy suffered life threatening injuries involving an incident with farm equipment being operated by an occupant of the farm.
The boy eventually succumbed to his injuries.
Last week, police charged 32 year old Emanuel Bauman with criminal negligence causing death.
He will appear in an Owen Sound court on Nov. 22.