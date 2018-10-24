

CTV London





Grey County OPP have charged a man following a four year old's death earlier this summer.

On August 31, the boy suffered life threatening injuries involving an incident with farm equipment being operated by an occupant of the farm.

The boy eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Last week, police charged 32 year old Emanuel Bauman with criminal negligence causing death.

He will appear in an Owen Sound court on Nov. 22.