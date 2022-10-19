Chesley residents vow to fight for their hospital

It was standing room only at the Chesley Community Centre Tuesday night.

Most of the town’s 1,800 residents turned up for a public meeting about the future of the local hospital.

Chesley’s emergency department has been closed since Oct. 7 and will remain closed until at least Dec. 2 due to a lack of qualified nurses.

The lengthy closure of the towns ER has many in the community concerned about the future of the entire hospital.

“We had to fight to keep the hospital open 20-25 years ago as well. It means everything to us,” said Chesley senior Doug Walsh.

Hospital officials and Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Rick Byers got an earful from residents about the ER closure and concerns about public safety they fear it may cause.

“We have no intention of closing the Chesley hospital. We will spend the next few weeks trying to figure out a way forward that will hopefully resume some sort of emergency room care or urgent care centre to Chesley,” said South Bruce Grey Health Centre CEO Michael Barrett.

Residents say they’ll fight to get their ER reopened to 24/7 care as they did over 20 years ago when the future of the small, rural hospital was in question.