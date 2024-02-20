LONDON
London

    • Charges laid in Sarnia police standoff

    Sarnia police investigated a weapons incident on Exmouth Street on Fe. 19, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) Sarnia police investigated a weapons incident on Exmouth Street on Fe. 19, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
    Share

    Sarnia police have laid charges related to a standoff on Exmouth Street Monday afternoon.

    Police said two young people went to a residence over the noon hour to speak with a friend, and when they knocked on the door, a man allegedly pointed what appeared to be a gun at them and threatened them.

    The two victims took off and called 9-1-1.

    Police arrived and closed the street. They surrounded the house and began negotiating with the man inside who surrendered about three hours later.

    Police said an airsoft gun was found inside the home.

    The 37-year-old suspect has been charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon with a dangerous purpose, and uttering threats.

    Police said no one was injured, but believe it was related to another incident at the home about 12 hours earlier.

    Police said a man was stabbed, leading to the arrest of an 18-year-old man. He was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking. A warrant is out for his arrest.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News