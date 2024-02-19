LONDON
London

    • 'High-risk' weapons investigation in Sarnia leads to arrest

    Sarnia police investigated a weapons incident on Exmouth Street on Fe. 19, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) Sarnia police investigated a weapons incident on Exmouth Street on Fe. 19, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
    Sarnia police closed a section of Exmouth Street between Highway 402 and Trillium Drive for that they described as a ‘high-risk incident.’

    Police reported the closure around noon Monday for an active weapons investigation.

    Just before 4 p.m., police reported that the male suspect was taken into custody without incident.

    Police cruisers remained stationed at a small residential building just east of Trillium Drive for several hours.

    The investigation is ongoing. No further details are available at this time.

    Sarnia police investigated a weapons incident on Exmouth Street on Fe. 19, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

