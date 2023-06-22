Charges laid after stabbing in London

Charges have been following a stabbing in London that has left a man in hospital fighting for his life.

A 30-year-old man and a 17-year-old male have both been charged with aggravated assault.

According to police, neither suspects will be named because doing so could possibly name the 17-year-old who is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

As previously reported, police were called to 160 Emery St. west around 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday where they found a man with suspected stab wounds.

Multiple residents in the seven-storey apartment say detectives and uniform officers were inside a second-floor unit.