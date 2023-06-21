'It’s scary': London man suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing

A man, witnesses believe was in his late 40s or early 50s, is fighting for his life in hospital after an overnight stabbing in London.

Warning: contains graphic details.

Police were called to 160 Emery Street West around 3:40 a.m. Monday.

There, they found a man with suspected stab wounds.

Multiple residents in the seven-storey apartment say detectives and uniform officers were inside a second-floor unit.

A neighbour told CTV News, off camera, she heard screaming and expletives followed by a sudden silence just before police arrived.

Margaret, a second-floor resident, says her cat woke her up as cruisers pulled in. However, she did not realize officers were down the hall until morning.

“My grandkids came over for school with their parents, and there was crime tape across from me.”

Mary Jane Bromberg also lives on the second floor. Like Margaret, she was awoken by her pet. A few hours later, she was saddened to learn her neighbour, a man she knows, was fighting for his life.

“I hear he got stabbed multiple times. And you look upstairs, you see the blood everywhere, dripping everywhere, all through the back and everything.”

Beyond 160 Emery West, CTV London noted investigators entering another apartment building across the street.

Meanwhile, residents at 160 are trying to piece together what happened.

Margaret, who recalls another serious stabbing at the building in 2013, is worried for the injured man.

Mary Jane expressed the same while adding violence has become too frequent in Forest City.

“It’s scary, but I guess it’s now part of life right?”

London police say two people were arrested near the scene in relation to the case.

The attack is not believed to be random.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.