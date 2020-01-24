LONDON, ONT. -- Huron County OPP have charged 21-year-old North Huron woman with failing to yield to traffic in connection with a fatal multi-vehicle crash last month.

The four-vehicle collision happened at the Jamestown Bridge on Brussels Line, north of Brussels, on the evening of Dec. 5.

Jamie Hill, 62, of Sauble Beach was killed in the crash while 21-year-old Liam Fletcher, also of Sauble Beach, continues to recover in hospital from critical injuries.

Provincial police say a vehicle failed to yield to a tractor trailer that was southbound on Brussels Line.

That tractor trailer collided with the bridge and a northbound pickup truck, which was then struck from behind by a northbound SUV.

Fletcher was driving the pickup, while Hill was his passenger.

The woman is scheduled to appear in a Goderich court in March.