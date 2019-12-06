One dead, another critical following crash near Brussels
Published Friday, December 6, 2019 6:34AM EST
Two Ontario Provincial Police cruisers are seen in this undated file photo.
LONDON -- A multi-vehicle crash north of Brussels Thursday night claimed the life of a passenger and left a driver with life-threatening injuries.
Both were in the same vehicle, Huron OPP say.
Emergency personnel were called to the four-vehicle collision at the Jamestown Bridge on Brussels Line about 8 p.m.
Police say three others involved in the crash have since been released from hospital with minor injuries.