LONDON, ONT. -- South Bruce OPP are investigating after a fatal two-vehicle collision just outside of Chesley, Ont. in Arran-Elderslie Township.

Emergency responders were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Grey Road 10.

According to police, two occupants of one vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Their identities are being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues and the intersection of Grey Road 10 and County Road 19 (Bentinck Sullivan Townline) is closed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.