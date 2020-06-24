LONDON, ONT. -- Staff at a London business were robbed at knifepoint just before the noon hour on Wednesday, police say.

London police say at 11:42 a.m. a lone male suspect entered the Cash Max at 840 Wellington Rd., near Southdale Road.

The suspect was reported to be carrying a long butcher knife and demanded cash.

He was given an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen leaving on foot.

The suspect is described as a tall, white male. He was wearing a flowered mask, shirt with tie, and jeans.

Police say no one was injured during the robbery.

