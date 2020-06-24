Advertisement
London police investigate midday armed robbery
Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020 1:14PM EDT
Police respond to an armed robbery in London, Ont. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Brent Lale / CTV News)
LONDON, ONT. -- Staff at a London business were robbed at knifepoint just before the noon hour on Wednesday, police say.
London police say at 11:42 a.m. a lone male suspect entered the Cash Max at 840 Wellington Rd., near Southdale Road.
The suspect was reported to be carrying a long butcher knife and demanded cash.
He was given an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen leaving on foot.
The suspect is described as a tall, white male. He was wearing a flowered mask, shirt with tie, and jeans.
Police say no one was injured during the robbery.
- With files from CTV's Brent Lale
