High school students get a taste of fields in medicine

High school students at Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and Avon Maitland District School Board (AMDSB) are getting a taste of careers in STEM with Schulich's X-Labs at Western University Experience.

This two week program is designed to help students get experience of what careers in STEM are actually like, with the hope of encouraging students to continue studies in biomedical sciences and other science and technology avenues.

Students from Goderich, Exeter, St. Marys and beyond participated in the program throughout the beginning of July, and received introductions to MRI, biology, immunology, molecular biology and more.