LONDON
London

    • High school students get a taste of fields in medicine

    Students in science lab wearing white lab coats. One is recording information on paper and the other is recording information on the computer (Source: Avon Maitland District School Board) Students in science lab wearing white lab coats. One is recording information on paper and the other is recording information on the computer (Source: Avon Maitland District School Board)
    Share

    High school students at Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and Avon Maitland District School Board (AMDSB) are getting a taste of careers in STEM with Schulich's X-Labs at Western University Experience.

    This two week program is designed to help students get experience of what careers in STEM are actually like, with the hope of encouraging students to continue studies in biomedical sciences and other science and technology avenues.

    Students from Goderich, Exeter, St. Marys and beyond participated in the program throughout the beginning of July, and received introductions to MRI, biology, immunology, molecular biology and more.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News