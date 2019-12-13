WINGHAM, ONT. -- A Wheatley, Ont.- area transport truck driver has been charged following a fatal crash in Huron County.

The crash, involving a tractor trailer and car, happened on Highway 4 near Mount Carmel Drive around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 29.

Seventy-five-year-old James McIntyre of Middlesex Centre was killed in the crash.

Following a lengthy OPP investigation, police have charged the driver of the transport truck that rear-ended McIntyre’s vehicle with careless driving causing death.

The 61-year-old has a Jan. 21, 2020 court date to answer to the charge.