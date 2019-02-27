

The Canadian Press





Today is Pink Shirt Day in many Canadian schools, communities and workplaces.

Pink Shirt Day originated in 2007 after two Nova Scotia teenagers encouraged their fellow students to wear pink T-shirts in support of a pupil who was being bullied.

It is now recognized as an anti-bullying day across Canada and around the world, although not always on the same day.

In Toronto, Mayor John Tory was scheduled to join the Toronto Wolfpack rugby team and an anti-bullying organization to celebrate the day at St. Mary's Catholic School.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley reminded people to wear pink shirts, calling it "a reminder that when we stand together, small actions can make a big difference."

New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy says the movement has expanded to encourage broader awareness that people of all ages "must respect diversity in any environment, including online."