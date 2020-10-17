LONDON, ONT. -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Starbucks in North London.

The health unit has reported that three staff members have tested positive at the 1164 Highbury Avenue North location.

The initial case was reported a week ago, with the two new cases reported Friday.

The store closed after the first positive case was reported on October 11.

Investigations show that two of the three individuals worked while they were infectious, but the third case was discovered after the store had closed.

According to the health unit although the employees who worked behind the counter wore masks, there could be low-risk exposure to some of their customers.

The London-Middlesex Health Unit advises customers who visited from October 3 – 8 to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, but not to seek testing at an Assessment Centre if they do not have symptoms.

"We know many people visit Starbucks frequently and that this news may cause concern, but I want to be clear that the risk of contracting COVID-19 in a situation like this is very low. Any interactions would have been brief and there was a physical barrier that would have reduced the possibility for COVID-19 transmission," says Dr. Chris Mackie, Medical Officer of Health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit. "Our priority now is to follow up with these three people directly, determine who their close contacts are and provide the support they need to help navigate this situation."

For information about COVID-19, visit the health unit's website.