

CTV London





9-1-1 operators in London have received numerous inquiries and calls from the public in recent days regarding the ongoing Canada Revenue Agency Scam.

According to police, the scam works like this: Individuals receive a telephone call or a visit from someone claiming to be an employee of the Canada Revenue Agency. The potential victim is provided with information in relation to a possible investigation and criminal charges pending against them. The caller or subject tells the individual that police will be notified if personal and financial information is not provided immediately to them. In some cases, the tone becomes aggressive in nature in order to convince the individual to comply with their demands.

The end goal of the scammer is to get money – and they are willing to go to great lengths to get it, police say.

London police urges the public to never provide personal or financial information to anyone unless you know unless you trust them.

Here’s a list of what the CRA does not accept payment by:

· Bitcoin

· iTunes Cards

· Steam (gaming) Cards

· Prepaid Credit Card & Gift Cards.

· Western Union

· Money Gram

· e-Transfer/Wire Transfer

As the CRA Website states:

"When in doubt, ask yourself the following:

Is there a reason that the CRA may be calling? Do I have a tax balance outstanding?

Is the requester asking for information I would not include with my tax return?

Is the requester asking for information I know the CRA already has on file for me?

How did the requester get my email address or telephone number?

Am I confident I know who is asking for the information?"

For more information, visit the Canada Revenue Agency or Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.

If you are a victim of fraud, please contact London Police at (519) 661-5670.