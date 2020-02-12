LONDON, ONT. -- The annual update on the financial performance of Budweiser Gardens has been released.

There were 146 events in 2019 attended by over 600,000 people.

The agreement with operator Spectra Venue Management sees city hall receive 70 per cent of net proceeds.

In 2019, that totalled $339,000 in revenue for the city.

A report going to council next week says Budweiser Gardens continues to outperform pre-build expectations.

Last year was the 17th year of operations for Budweiser Gardens.