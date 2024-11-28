Federal government investing in Stratford crime prevention

The federal government is investing more than $1 million for crime prevention in Stratford.

According to the feds, it is to help address the root causes of crime. The funding will support community-led projects for young people involved in gangs or at risk of joining one.

“Investments in grassroots efforts are key to giving at-risk youth opportunities to chart a hopeful path in life,” said Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs.

“By investing in prevention, we are creating a stronger, safer and more resilient community.”

Martin Ritsma, mayor of Stratford, expressed the city’s gratitude for the partnership with Public Safety Canada.

“The Building Safer Communities Fund has allowed us to take an upstream approach to public safety and wellbeing in our community, with a focus on crime prevention,” said Ritsma.

“The city continues to work with our community partners and all levels of government to address the systemic causes of violence within Stratford, as we know we cannot do this alone.”

In addition to putting a focus on crime prevention in Stratford, the federal government is also securing Canada’s borders and looking to combat gun smuggling.

Almost half a billion dollars has been invested into that initiative.