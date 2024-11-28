No family doctor? Thanks to this vaccine clinic, you can still protect your child from RSV

The London Children’s Hospital has expanded who is eligible for their twice weekly respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) immunization clinic.

Previously the hospital offered the clinic to those born on or after January 1, 2024, without a primary care practitioner. However, as of this week the clinic has expanded to all children (born on or after January 1, 2024), regardless of whether they have a primary care provider.

"We're thrilled to have the capacity and supply required to immunize an even larger number of infants in our clinic,” said Erin Fleischer, the nurse practitioner who oversees the program. “While we always encourage primary care providers as a patient’s first point of contact, parents are now able to bring their little ones straight to us if they’d like them immunized for RSV. No referral is required.”

Although an RSV vaccine was previously available, a high cost and short window of protection made it impractical for widespread use. A new vaccine with lower cost of administration, and longer window is available for all infants.

The new vaccine is a long-acting antibody that provides immediate passive immunity, while also reducing the risk of severe outcomes if a child becomes infected.

Vials of the new RSV vaccine at LHSC, November 5, 2024 (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London)

The hope is that the clinic will reduce the number of children admitted to hospital with RSV, freeing up capacity for other patients.

You can attend the clinic on Mondays from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Fridays from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Paediatric Medical Day Unit.

To make an appointment, call 519-685-8500 ext. 50071 and leave a message with your child’s name and date of birth. A representative will call you back with an appointment date and time.