After years in the making Brescia University College has now opened its new $14-million Academic Pavilion, which houses state-of-the-art food and nutrition labs.

The new food and science labs are leading the way when it comes to nutrition academics in Southwestern Ontario.

Brescia’s Vice Principal and Academic Dean Dr. Lauretta Frederking says, “We have all the innovation and research that’s cutting edge, so this space aligns with those goals and activities and students come in and they are just so delighted that this is their space.”

Approximately 500 students are currently enrolled in food and nutrition programs at Brescia

“Many of our students go on and become dieticians or food professionals of some sort and if they have to council clients about how to modify their diet they need to learn the basics of food science and how that translates into food preparation,” says Dr. Paula Dworatzek, chair of Food and Nutritional Sciences at Brescia.

This building, which has been in the works for well over a decade, opened its doors in September, giving students an opportunity to work in a state-of-the-art faculty.

“I think that if you look around there are great spaces for students to learn all they need; in terms of food science, in terms of food product development, and really it’s a space where faculty and students can interact together,” says Frederking.

There are three food and science labs in the facility as well as a research lab, a sensory lab and an interactive learning classroom as well as many other new innovative spaces.

The new labs have also provided a perfect space for several food-related research projects being conducted by Brescia faculty.

More information about the new food and nutrition labs including work being done there can be found here.